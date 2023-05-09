New £3.5m community hub complete with five football pitches opens in Milton Keynes

The new £3.5m Wavendon Community Hub was officially opened yesterday (Bank Holiday Monday).

Mayor of Milton Keynes (Cllr Amanda Marlow) performed the opening ceremony as part of the series of coronation celebrations in the parish.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 350 local residents enjoyed a packed series of events over the course of the day, but the main focus was the cutting of a ribbon and unveiling of a plaque to mark the opening of the facility.

The new Wavendon community hub is now officially open

The hub includes a community pavilion with a multi-purpose hall, five new football pitches constructed to Sport England standards and team changing rooms.

Eventually there will be a community café on the site, which is situated off Dankworth Way and Stockwell Lane.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Marlow said: “This impressive new development represents a unique joint development and sees Milton Keynes working at its best with its partners Wavendon Parish Council’.

Chairman of the Wavendon Parish Council, Cllr David Hopkins said: “This project has been five years in the making and I’m delighted to see the building completed and that for the first-time residents are seeing just what a fantastic facility this is for all the community, for those newly arrived and those from the more established section of the community.

The mayor performed the opening ceremony

“Wavendon Hub pavilion and its associated playing fields are a vital new asset for local people and groups, providing them with more opportunities for sport and activity as well as being a fabulous venue for community and social events”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Milton Keynes Council worked in partnership with Wavendon Parish Council over the construction of the £3.5m sports and community complex. It will serve the existing community and the many new developments in the Parish of Wavendon.

The council has raised funding for the project through money collected from the developers who are building housing in the ‘Strategic Land Allocation’ to the east of MK, which includes Glebe Farm, Eagle Farm South and the surrounding areas.