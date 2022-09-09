New Recovery and Wellbeing College opens at Milton Keynes NHS site

Milton Keynes Mayor Amanda Marlow opened the new venue yesterday (8 September) at an official ribbon cutting ceremony.

Central North West London (CNWL) and the NHS Foundation Trust in Milton Keynes have worked together to make the project possible.

It is called the Milton Keynes Recovery and Wellbeing College (MKRWC) and is located at the Queensway Clinic site in Bletchley.

Officially opened yesterday

Mayor Marlow said: “The ability to connect and to empathise with people who have experienced similar things cannot be underestimated.

“By working in harmony and collaboration with trained professionals, the recovery trainers are reaching so many individuals who are struggling with their own self-worth.”

“I believe that the work you have started, and will be carrying on by delivering here in Milton Keynes, will go a long way to help those that need it most by providing the listening ear, the comforting arm and the necessary practical solutions and support as we move towards even more uncertain times in our country.”

The new centre at Queensway Clinic

Other key stakeholders that played a role in developing the college include: London Based Recovery & Wellbeing College (RWC), CNWL

Mental Health services, Rethink Mental Illness and Milton Keynes City Council.

Councillor Emily Darlington, said: “After the past couple of years, access to mental health services has never been more important.

“This new college will help frontline workers to manage the increasing demand from residents. We know that mental health is as important as physical health and in MK, we are determined to build the support that our communities need.

Milton Keynes Recovery & Wellbeing College

“I am proud of this dedicated team and this great example of the council and the NHS working together to deliver change.”

Students will be able to attend face-to-face courses held in the MKRWC.

It is hoped that MKRWC can host a range of educational courses and workshops.

Developing the MKRWC spoke fulfils a long-held ambition among Milton Keynes-based staff who wanted a physical base in the area to make it easier for people to attend courses rather than having to travel to London bases where CNWL host these sessions.