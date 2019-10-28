New Redways and more bus lanes proposed in new Milton Keynes transport plan

Council bosses are to consider adopting a innovative transport plan for new Redways and more bus lanes in the city.

On Tuesday, October 29, councillors will be asked to agree the plan to provide a framework for transport infrastructure needed over the next 15 years in MK.

This comes after the draft Mobility Transport Infrastructure Delivery Plan went out for consultation earlier this year to gauge opinions on what is required for the city’s transport system.

New plans for the future include:

- Investing in Redways with new signage and new lighting in underpasses

- More bus lanes, new shelters and new electronic signage

- Improving transport to and from railway stations

- Partnership with ViaVan to encourage shared rides across the city

- Working with schools and businesses to encourage alternatives to the car

Cllr Martin Gowans, cabinet member for transport said, “Once approved, the TIDP will guide future changes to policy and will provide a better service to people and support local communities by delivering and developing the right infrastructure.”

“The TIDP prioritises schemes to enhance accessibility and choices to meet the needs of all people and will support a greater equality of opportunity.”