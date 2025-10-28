New Renters’ Rights Act could abolish 'no fault' evictions of private tenants in Milton Keynes

A new Renters’ Rights Bill that this week gained Royal Assent could make a significant difference to homelessness in Milton Keynes.

The Act aims to improve the private rental sector by abolishing ‘no fault’ evictions and ensuring that both renters and landlords have clear and fair legal rights in case of a dispute.

Already the Law Society of England and Wales has welcomed the Renters’ Rights Bill that gained Royal Assent yesterday and is urging the government to invest further in the courts.

Law Society president, Mark Evans, said this week: “We’re pleased that the Law Society’s calls to stop landlords asking for more than one month’s rent upfront have been accepted. This helps make renting fairer and more accessible for prospective tenants, making a real difference to their lives.”

He added: “The decision to end ‘no-fault’ evictions addresses a long-standing imbalance that gave landlords an unfair advantage. The Act also introduces new and revised grounds for possession. To ensure fairness for both parties, the government must clarify what kind of evidence landlords will need to provide to invoke those grounds.

“For this Act to be successful, the government must now invest in the courts to ensure they can handle the expected rise in contested hearings. Court reform and modernisation is crucial if the Renters’ Rights Act is to help both tenants and landlords.

“The Renters’ Rights Act is an important step towards a fairer housing system that gives both tenants and landlords the necessary foundation for wellbeing, dignity and stability.”