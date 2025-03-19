New research shows Milton Keynes has highest percentage of car owners in the UK - despite its green intentions

A new study has placed Milton Keynes at the very top of the car users stakes.

Car repair comparision specialist site Garage.co.uk gathered data from the last Census on the best places to be a mechanic in the UK, basing their research on the number of people who owned cars.

And Milton Keynes came out the highest, with 82.9% of households having one or more vehicles and using them to travel each day,

"Milton Keynes has claimed the top spot as the best UK city to be a mechanic, thanks to its ideal combination of factors that support the trade,” said a Garge.co.uk spokesperson.

They added: “With 82.9% of households owning at least one vehicle and an impressive 1,519 plug-in vehicles per 100,000 people, there’s a strong demand for automotive services.

"The city also boasts an above-average annual income of £35,006, ensuring a solid customer base for mechanics. Additionally, MK has a high search volume for automotive services (2,356 searches) and 108.4 garages per 100,000 people, making it a hub for car maintenance and repair businesses. These factors combine to make it the perfect location for mechanics looking for steady work and business growth.”

Northampton, Luton, Bournemouth, and Bristol also ranked among the top 10 cities. London was at the bottom of the lsit with only 57.9% of households owning a car.

The news comes despite MK City Council’s determination to make MK the city of alternative travel, with schemes such as e-bike and scooter hire, more bus services and even driverless shuttle buses around the city centre.

Meanwhile, the experts at garage.co.uk have compiled a few key strategies to help mechanics and garage owners make their businesses stand out in the local community and prosper.

They say the important factors are establishing an online presence with good website that allows customers to contact them and book appointments, and also making sure they engage on social media.

Garages should also expand their services if possible to reach a broader audience and encourage customer reviews.

You can ind out more about the best cities to be a mechanic on the company’s website here.