New retirement home complex with beautiful name opens in Milton Keynes

The development, which will be for people aged over 70, will be named Bluebell House after the flowers that populate Howe Park Wood ever spring.

Currently under construction in Westcroft by McCarthy Stone, the complex faces the ancient woodland, which is a site of specific scientific interest,

Bluebell House will comprise “luxurious” one and two-bedroom apartments and they will be be available to buy off-plan from this summer 2022.

A living room in one of the new apartments

The first occupants are expected to move in during December and prospective purchasers are urged to register their interest now .

Sam Watkins, Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, said: “Milton Keynes is known as a relatively new city but the region has a rich natural history that we wanted to acknowledge in the naming of this development.

“The beautiful woodlands opposite Bluebell House will be perfect for retirees who enjoy the great outdoors, while the central location will also offer homeowners easy access to shops and local amenities. We look forward to showing the development in all its glory later this year.”

The apartments will bridge the gap between conventional retirement living and residential care, and an estate manager and experienced team will be on hand day and night.

How Park Wood is full of bluebells in the spring

The development will feature a homeowners lounge, an on-site bistro, a salon and landscaped gardens.

Customers will also be able to choose from a range of Retirement Living Plus solutions to suit them and their personal circumstances, whether they prefer to buy outright, rent or to take advantage of the part buy, part rent option.