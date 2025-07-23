New 'safe route' launches for people to walk through Milton Keynes city centre after dark
The city council worked with Thames Valley Police to secure funded to create the designated route, which runs from the Xscape, through 12th Street and then follows Midsummer Boulevard to MK Central rail station.
There is extra lighting, CCTV and the route is patrolled by officers on foot and in vehicles,
A Milton Keynes City Council spokesperson said: “ We want everyone to be and feel safer, including on nights out... It’s a proactive step with the aim to give women and vulnerable people extra confidence.”
They added: “ Please pass the info on to someone who should know about this.”