New 'safe route' launches for people to walk through Milton Keynes city centre after dark

By Sally Murrer
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 15:05 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 15:05 BST
The new safe route at CMK is marked in yellowplaceholder image
The new safe route at CMK is marked in yellow
A new ‘safe route’ has been launched so people can feel more secure when walking through the city centre after dark.

The city council worked with Thames Valley Police to secure funded to create the designated route, which runs from the Xscape, through 12th Street and then follows Midsummer Boulevard to MK Central rail station.

There is extra lighting, CCTV and the route is patrolled by officers on foot and in vehicles,

A Milton Keynes City Council spokesperson said: “ We want everyone to be and feel safer, including on nights out... It’s a proactive step with the aim to give women and vulnerable people extra confidence.”

They added: “ Please pass the info on to someone who should know about this.”

