New scheme to help keep Buckinghamshire firefighters safe

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has signed up to a new agreement designed to keep emergency crews and the public safe near high voltage electrical equipment.

Electricity firm UK Power Networks created a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which sets out procedures and responsibilities in the event of an incident involving electricity, to ensure safe working areas.

The power company, who distribute electricity across the East of England, will work with the fire service to quickly make safe any electrical equipment which would pose a hazard, so that emergency services’ works can be carried out without delay.

The county’s fire service can now see the locations of substations, underground cables and overhead lines, and know how to gain assurances about electrical safety when arriving at a site where there are ‘danger of death’ signs in place.

Peter Vujanic, head of health and safety at UK Power Networks, said: “Working safely and maintaining the safety of the general public and the people who help them such as the emergency services is our top priority.

"This Memorandum of Understanding defines protocols which will ensure any incidents involving electricity and fire are dealt with in an effective manner providing a safe working area for firefighters.”