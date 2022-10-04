New sensory garden opens at Campbell Centre in Milton Keynes

A total of 484 plants and trees have been planted in a new sensory garden at the Campbell Centre in Milton Keynes which was officially opened on Monday.

The garden, which also features 10 new benches and eight flower planters, was created following a successful bid for £154,000 funding to make the centre more sensory friendly.

Blooming at different times of the year, the trees and plants are all touchable, with a range of smells, textures and edibles such as fruit, providing a source of homegrown produce. Small greenhouses have also been installed to allow patients to grow seasonal herbs and vegetables.

The new sensory garden at the Campbell Centre was officially opened on Monday

MK Dons player Ethan Robson, cut the ribbon to mark the official opening assisted by community coaches Kelly Day, Mark Day and Dejanel Cameron from Milton Keynes Dons SET.

Councillor Emily Darlington, Cabinet Member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, also joined representatives of MK Dons FC and Lesley Halford, service director of CNWL’s Milton Keynes Mental Health Services which runs the inpatient mental health unit.

Simon Steed and Jane Lynds from Talkback MK, an autism and learning charity which helped co-design the project, also attended.

Councillor Darlington said: “I’m so pleased we’ve all been able to come together at the Campbell Centre to create such a space for people who really need it. During Covid, we really learnt how important it is to have access to green spaces and the value of being near nature.

Advertisement

The sensory garden was made possible thanks to £154,000 funding

“Thank you to all the staff, volunteers and others who have contributed. I really hope this garden becomes a space of peace, recovery, and a place of help for patients. I know you all share that ambition.”

The garden is just one element of improvements, with funding also invested in new equipment, along with upgrades to the sensory room and deescalation room.

The garden’s final design reflected a joint effort with services users, carers, and organisations all providing ideas and feedback. It also reflects CNWL’s (Central & North West London) NHS Trust, broader bid to make its services friendlier to those who have sensitive sense perceptions, such as autism.

Advertisement