New series of BBC's Canal Boat Diaries features Robbie Cumming's adventures in Milton Keynes
But it’s not all plain sailing for TV presenter Robbie Cumming, whose experience of the city is marred by a window getting smashed on his narrowboat the Naughty Lass.
He also receives an unexpected soaking inside the very wet Blisworth tunnel before getting iced in the canal in freezing Leighton Buzzard.
The fifth series of the show will be shown on week nights at 7pm from Monday June 3 on Yesterday and UKTV Play.
Robbie offers a personal take on life aboard the Naughty Lass, which is his permanent home.
The new series sees him start in Northamptonshire and journey his way along the canal to Little Tring. Along the way he shares his passion for industrial heritage and celebrates the lesser-known stretches of challenging inner city canals.
A spokesperson said: “Expect peace and tranquillity, but also plenty of drama that comes with boating along underused stretches of England’s canals... it's thrill and spills at four miles an hour.”
Robbie himself said: “The show has moved home to a new channel and that's given me the opportunity to make more of the programmes I love. I've packed load into this series and encountered some of my toughest trips yet.
"It was hard going at times but ultimately an amazing adventure which makes great telly..”
The MK stretch of canal is shown in episode 9, while episode 10 shows Robbie sailing from Simpson to Little Tring – and getting iced in during very cold weather in Leighton Buzzard.