New series of BBC's Canal Boat Diaries features Robbie Cumming's adventures in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The popular Canal Boat Diaries show is starting a new series on a new channel – with a whole episode shot in Milton Keynes

But it’s not all plain sailing for TV presenter Robbie Cumming, whose experience of the city is marred by a window getting smashed on his narrowboat the Naughty Lass.

He also receives an unexpected soaking inside the very wet Blisworth tunnel before getting iced in the canal in freezing Leighton Buzzard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fifth series of the show will be shown on week nights at 7pm from Monday June 3 on Yesterday and UKTV Play.

Robbie Cummings has filmed Canal Boat Diaries in Milton Keynes

Robbie offers a personal take on life aboard the Naughty Lass, which is his permanent home.

The new series sees him start in Northamptonshire and journey his way along the canal to Little Tring. Along the way he shares his passion for industrial heritage and celebrates the lesser-known stretches of challenging inner city canals.

A spokesperson said: “Expect peace and tranquillity, but also plenty of drama that comes with boating along underused stretches of England’s canals... it's thrill and spills at four miles an hour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie himself said: “The show has moved home to a new channel and that's given me the opportunity to make more of the programmes I love. I've packed load into this series and encountered some of my toughest trips yet.

"It was hard going at times but ultimately an amazing adventure which makes great telly..”