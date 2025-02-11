New service aims to expand mental health support for young people across Milton Keynes
The early intervention service, due to run for an initial three years, will specifically target seven to 18-year-olds, and is extended to those up to 25, in cases where the individual has care experience or special educational needs or disabilities.
It comes as new figures estimate that almost 13,000 young people aged eight to 25 in Milton Keynes have a diagnosable mental health condition.
Advice, help and support will be offered by phone and through both virtual and in-person sessions, with the aim of reducing the need for significant interventions in later life.
The service is being funded by Milton Keynes City Council and the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board and is expected to launch in July 2025.
Milton Keynes City Council’s cabinet member for adult services, health and communities Donna Fuller said: “We know there are thousands of local children and young people who could benefit from help at an earlier stage.
“At present, health services are stretched and there are gaps in support for young people with emotional and mental wellbeing needs.
“Our new service will offer up to 600 spaces per year on community-based emotional wellbeing and mental health advice and support programmes, and a further 150 spaces on talking therapy-type programmes.”
The new early intervention service is being developed to complement existing mental health services provided by the Central and North West London National Health Service Foundation Trust.