New service offers Milton Keynes people free help to lose weight and quit smoking

Milton Keynes City Council has launched a new, easier way for people who live or work in Milton Keynes to access free, personalised support to quit smoking and achieve a healthy weight.

Choose You launched this week and local people can now go online to sign up for free expert help – with no need to be referred by a health professional.

People are three times as likely to quit smoking if they use professional support, and the free on offer through Choose You includes:

One-to-one or group in-person sessions, or telephone support if that’s easier.

A structured ‘quitting’ plan with personalised advice on quitting aids such as nicotine replacement therapy.

A place on a free therapist-led group seminar from the Allen Carr Easyway programme.

The healthy weight programme offers adults 12 weeks of ongoing support. Families can also access one-to-one sessions for healthy weight management.

Choose You also offers online self-help tools and suggestions on where to find additional advice, plus has resources around mental health, drug and alcohol use, sexual health and more – and these will be added to in the coming months.

“Making a change can be hard and it’s all too easy to put things off because of a busy life, finances, or family commitments. We’ve made our free stop smoking, weight loss and wellbeing resources easier to sign up for to remove as many obstacles as we can, so even more local people feel able to take that first step to a healthier life.”

Councillor Donna Fuller, Cabinet member for Adults, Health and Communities, said: “Choose You makes getting support easier. Whether you’re looking to quit smoking, lose weight, or make other lasting changes, the service offers compassionate and practical support to build healthy habits. Through this innovative partnership between three local authorities, Choose You empowers those who need it most, offering everything from self-help resources to one-on-one coaching and support programmes."

Vicky Head, Director of Public Health in Milton Keynes, said: “Choose You is a collaboration between Bedford Borough, Central Bedfordshire, and Milton Keynes Councils, and their shared Public Health team. Together, we are committed to helping people across these areas adopt healthier habits, improve their wellbeing, and achieve their goals to quit smoking or lose weight.”