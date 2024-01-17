New shop selling multi-coloured mini burgers opens at Central Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The shopping centre has welcomed a new store that puts a different spin on the traditional burger.

House of Sliders sells mini burgers in not only different flavours, but even different colours.

Shoppers can customise their own fillings and choose from red, black or traditional coloured buns for the sliders, which are smaller than usual burgers, more portable and easier to eat.

House of Sliders has opened at Midsummer Place shopping centre in CMK

Plant-based options are available and here are side dishes of loaded fries, which people can can wash them down with an alcohol-free mocktail if they wish.

The new business has set up in a pod in the newly refurbished Boulevard at Midsummer Place shopping centre.

A spokesperson said: “Completing the new look Boulevard and bringing an exciting burst of colour and flavour to the revitalised area, House of Sliders offers a diverse array of miniature burger sliders in an array of different colours, fillings and flavours that are not just a treat for the taste buds but a feast for the eyes.

"Whether you're craving indulging meat options or plant-based goodness, their menu promises plenty of tasty treats, including loaded fries, and mocktails.”

Simon Martin, Centre Manager at Midsummer Place has said “We are thrilled to welcome House of Sliders to the Boulevard, offering our customers even more delicious cuisine to enjoy whilst shopping. The newly refurbished Boulevard is now occupied by a fantastic variety of food tenants, an expansion of the centre we are delighted to have welcomed.”

Mr Kabir, Co-founder and Owner of House of Sliders added “House of Sliders offers a unique and exciting fresh take on burgers, blending delectable flavours with vibrant colours to create an exceptional dining experience. “

He added: “Our menu is thoughtfully crafted to provide a diverse range of options that appeal to various tastes and preferences. We can’t wait for customers to enjoy our food.”

