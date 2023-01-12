New 'simple ceremony' marriage room offered to couples planning budget weddings in Milton Keynes

MK City Council is offering a new “simple” marriage ceremony space at a community centre for couples getting wed on a budget to beat the cost of living crisis.

The room is a Centrecom, near the civic offices and library at Central Milton Keynes.

A spokesman for the council said today: “Looking for a simple wedding or civil partnership in MK? Our new city centre room seats up to 12 guests plus the couple...This might be perfect if you want a simple ceremony.”

The only snag is that it’s available at only one time of the week – on Monday afternoons between 2pm and 4.15pm.

Couples are asked to arrive, along with their guests, 15 minutes before the ceremony is scheduled to begin to meet with the ceremony officers and complete a pre-ceremony interview.

When the big moment comes, the couple will enter the hall together and classical music can be played as they walk down the aisle.

For bigger wedding ceremonies, the council hires out The Flowers Suite within its own civic building.

This is available for enhanced marriage ceremonies and civil partnership formations for the couple and up 60 people, including children and witnesses. Weddings can be booked here for Saturdays only.

The cheapest budget wedding option of all in MK is the council’s Register Office room, where statutory ceremonies can be held for just the couple and their two witnesses.

Ceremonies in the Register Office room can be booked for Tuesdays only between 10am and 11.30am.