New smartphone app launched to help Milton Keynes people make transport choices

A new smartphone app has been launched by MK Council to help local people and visitors make "quick, clean and green" transport choices in Milton Keynes

The first phase of the Get Around MK transport app is now live and available to download to smartphones for free on the Google Play and Apple App Store.

The launch of new Get Around MK transport app comes after the council recently published its Get Around MK website, and is part of a wider £500K investment in sustainable transport following the huge uptake in cycling, walking and scooting during the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to make it as easy as possible for local people to find a greener transport option that’s right for them.

Cllr Jenny Wilson-Marklew with the new app

Both Get Around MK web and mobile platforms host a range of interactive features, including a live map of roads and redways, nearest bus stop locator and details of bike hire locations, EV car charging points and lots more.

Cllr Jenny Wilson-Marklew, Cabinet member for climate and sustainability said: “Milton Keynes is at the forefront of new technologies in transport, innovation and communication. Our Get Around MK mobile app and website are all part of our commitment to making cleaner and greener transport part of everyday life in Milton Keynes. Please download the app and help us on our greenest city journey.”

Cycling and walking levels in some areas of MK were 58% higher in May 2020 compared to May 2019, and the council wants to maintain the momentum created in sustainable travel beyond the pandemic.