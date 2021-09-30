New solar powered 'smart bins' installed throughout Milton Keynes - and you could be fined for not using them

Nineteen new solar powered smart bins costing thousands of pounds each have been installed across Milton Keynes

The 'smart bins' are able to take five times more litter than standard bins, as they crush and compact the rubbish by using the solar energy.

They even have a monitoring system, so the council knows when they need to be emptied.

Cllr Jennifer Wilson Marklew with one of the new bins

Plans are now afoot to introduce more 'litter wardens' to issue spot fines for people not using the new bins.

"If you disrespect your community by dropping litter you should pay the price," warned MK Council leader Pete Marland.

He added: "The council provides loads of bins but there can’t be one on every street corner. If there isn’t a bin people should take their litter home. It’s not a very difficult to respect your community and I think the vast majority of people know that."

Cllr Lauren Townsend, Cabinet member for public realm, said: “These smart bins are great for our environment and great for our streets.

The bins use solar energy to crush and compact the litter inside

"More residents now have access to a smart bin to use when they’re out and about, and we’re following up with installing 75 more dual bins on estates and highstreets throughout the city.”

But Conservative councillors have scorned the new scheme.

"Cllr Alex Walker said: “With fly-tipping and litter out of control as it is, I’m a total lost to the idea of removing bins.

“Solar bins may be very smart, but it can’t make litter walk to them. There will be less bins where people walk, therefore there will be more litter. Location is everything when it comes to tackling litter."

The smart bin scheme is part of the Progressive Alliance’s plan to deliver high-quality essential services that keep our city running well.

You can find the new bins in Central Milton Keynes, Bletchley, Fenny Stratford, Stony Stratford, Newport Pagnell, Olney, Woburn Sands, Wolverton and New Bradwell.