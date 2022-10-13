New space-themed play park opens in Milton Keynes

A new space-themed play park has opened in Bletchley, complete with a space rocket slide, zipwire and in-ground trampolines.

Situated on Gorman Place on the Lakes Estate, it is the last of four new play areas provided as part of the MK Council’s major regeneration proposals for the estate.

Cabinet member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, Cllr Emily Darlington officially opened the play park on Monday and was joined by excited children and parents from the local area.

Milton Keynes City Council has major regeneration plans for the Lakes Estate, including the proposed building of over 200 council homes and new shops to replace the current Serpentine Court, which will be demolished.

The proposals also include improvements to public spaces and cycle networks. All were given planning consent in 2020, following three years of engagement with the local community.

The Lakes Estate was built in the early 1970s to serve as London overspill housing and was jointly funded by the former Bletchley Urban District Council and Greater London Council (GLC). It consists of 1,000 homes, designed with flat roofs to maintain the views of the nearby Brickhills.

But over time the estate, particularly Serpentine Court, has not fared well and become run down.

Emily said: “People on the Lakes Estate are beginning to see real change as we make progress to deliver on the regeneration proposals the community voted for.