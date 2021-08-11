New state-of-the-art McDonald's to open in Milton Keynes

A new McDonald's restaurant is to open in Milton Keynes - and it will create 150 new jobs.

The new facility will be in Linford Wood and will be ready to open in November.

It will be operated by franchisee Ken Tomkins, who already owns and runs seven local McDonald's. And it will feature state-of-the-art digital kiosks and table service.

Ken Tomkins started his career with McDonald’s 36 years ago. He said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing a brand-new restaurant to Linford Wood. It’s fantastic to be able to offer more jobs within the local area with great training opportunities for everyone."

He added: "I’m proud to employ a great a range of people, from students, to graduates, to those looking after a family or interested in a change of career. My business employs people with a variety of demands on their time and with differing family or study commitments.

“What’s more, the new digital kiosks and table service have been designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible and we hope to see a fantastic response to these features. We are very excited to open our doors to customers and we look forward to seeing customers and staff embracing the new features in this busy part of the city”.

