New statue to be installed at Milton Keynes city centre as tribute to this woman. Do you know who she is?

Jannie Lee played a major role in setting up the Open University

A new statue is being commissioned for CMK to celebrate a 60th anniversary.

Milton Keynes City Council is looking for artist to build the statue, which will celebrate Jennie Lee – the trailblazing figure who played a pivotal role in establishing The Open University.

It will be a lasting tribute to her vision and impact and will recognise how The Open University has transformed education for millions of people across the world.

Baroness Lee of Asheridge was a passionate politician and served as the first Minister of State for the Arts in the 1960s. As one of the driving forces behind The Open University, her determination led to an ambitious idea becoming a world-leading institution, giving people access to higher education regardless of their background.

The announcement of her statue comes as the city marks 60 years since the government first received Jennie Lee’s groundbreaking White Paper that set out an approach for arts provision in the UK, paving the way for the eventual establishment of the Arts Council.

The city council is now inviting artists to submit initial proposals for the statue and these will help to shape a final design brief. The statue will be funded through developer contributions and will add to the growing collection of public art in the city centre. Artists interested in submitting proposals can find more details by emailing [email protected].

Cabinet Member for Planning and Placemaking, Cllr Shanika Mahendran, said: “The Open University has changed lives across the globe, and it all started with Jennie Lee’s vision. Honouring her with a statue in the heart of Milton Keynes is a fitting tribute, celebrating both her legacy and the city’s reputation as a place of innovation and learning. We’re excited to begin this process and look forward to seeing artists bring this important story to life.”

Professor Josie Fraser, Interim Vice-Chancellor of The Open University, said: “Jennie Lee’s passion for making quality education possible for all, regardless of background, was foundational in the creation and mission of the OU. Over 50 years later, we still carry that mission and Jennie’s determination at the heart of all that we do.”

Learn more about Jennie Lee on the Open University website here.