The UK’s first super cool 3D ice cream stand has opened this week at Midsummer Place Shopping Centre.

Vai Ice offers premium all-natural gelato ice cream in a range of mouthwatering flavours – but it also comes in amazing creative shapes.

Customers can choose from dozens of intricate works of art including a dragon, love hearts, butterflies and dogs.

One of the Vai Ice creations

Located outside the Levi’s store, the new stand is an “exciting moment” for the centre, say Midsummer Place bosses.

Marketing Manager, Kirsty McGiff said: "We are proud to be the first shopping centre in the country to offer this innovative 3D ice cream experience. Vai Ice represents our commitment to pushing boundaries and providing our visitors with unparalleled and unforgettable encounters.

"The frozen edible treats are created into beautiful works of art, which almost seem too good to lick, but the assortment of flavours is just what’s needed when temperatures rise this summer.”

Vai Ice manager Jill Pliski said: “Vai Ice is excited to bring our beautiful and delicious ice cream to Midsummer Place. We feature a wonderful assortment of creative shapes and flavours to delight kids of all ages.

Vai Ice offers a range of flavours and shapes to choose from

She added: "We will be bringing even more innovation in the future with non-dairy and vegan flavours on the horizon. Keep checking back to see what's new.”

For more information on Midsummer Place, including events, trends and sales, visit here.