A new study has highlighted the best and worst areas for driving in England – and Milton Keynes has come out in the top 10.

In research carried out by Bill Plant Driving School, the city was ranked as the local authority with the 8th best road conditions in the country.

Some 87% roads were deemed to be in good condition, while just 1% were in poor condition and required maintenance.

The road survey did not mention MK's many roundabouts

The survey explored A roads and motorways and took into account road conditions, highway and transport expenditure, and roads requiring maintenance.

It found the best roads in the country were in Redcar and Cleveland, where 95% of roads were in good condition.

Derbyshire had the largest percentage of A-roads and motorways in poor condition and requiring maintenance, with a total of 20% in this state.

On average, 73% of roads across each of England’s local authorities received a score of good, meaning Milton Keynes is well above average.

A spokesman for Bill Plant Driving School said: “Highway authorities must keep the surface of public rights of way in a fit state for public use, to prevent accidents and damage to both drivers and vehicles.

"We wanted to explore which English local authorities are home to the country’s best roads. We will look at several factors, including; road conditions, highway and transport expenditure and roads requiring maintenance.”

