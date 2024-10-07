Milton Keynes people are somewhat obsessed with takeaway food, new data shows

New research has revealed Milton Keynes to be one of the most takeaway-obsessed cities in the UK.

We rank as the seventh in the league table, with 6.4 takeaway establishments per 10,000 residents.

And Milton Keynes residents have an impressive takeaway search volume of 80.46 per 10,000 residents, highlighting a strong takeaway culture.

The study, which was conducted by consumer trend experts at the online discount platform Wethrift, reviewed the number of takeaway establishments, Google search metrics, takeaway restaurant ratings, and hygiene ratings to uncover the top cities where residents prefer to order takeaways.

The top five most takeaway-obsessed cities were London, Nottingham, Leeds, Liverpool and Bristol. Milton Keynes came just under Manchester.

Nick Drewe, consumer trend expert and CEO at Wethrift, said: "Milton Keynes' ranking as one of the UK's most takeaway-obsessed cities highlights the vibrant and eclectic food culture that characterizes the city. From artisanal pizzas to world-class street food, Milton Keynes residents have readily embraced takeaways as a convenient and essential part of their daily lives.

He added: “The city's significant number of takeaway establishments and high search volumes reflect a community that values unique and high-quality food options.

“In Milton Keynes, takeaways are more than just about convenience—they are a key part of the city's lifestyle and social fabric. Residents enjoy the ease of indulging in a variety of culinary delights without the hassle of cooking at home. This trend underscores the important role that takeaways play in maintaining Milton Keynes' dynamic and diverse food scene."