New 'Summer in my City' campaign launched to provide free activities for children in Milton Keynes

Looking for free activities to keep the kids occupied this summer? MyMiltonKeynes might have the answer with the launch of its new ‘Summer in my City’ campaign which will run across the city centre and encourage the exploration of new sites.

And there’s also an opportunity to win some fantastic prizes.

‘Summer in my City’ will run from today, (Thursday, August 3) to Sunday, September 3 and to participate, simply download and print an A5-sized map, or collect one from several key locations across Central Milton Keynes.

This exclusive map will guide participants to eight different locations, with clues at each point, and feature 16 questions to unlock fun facts about the city.

Designed to help entertain the children, ‘Summer in my City’ can also be taken on as a corporate fun day, something to do with friends or even with wider family members. It can be completed in one day or spread across the whole of August, there are no strict rules, except to have fun!

While completely free to participate in, the map will also feature a QR code to invite donations to Milton Keynes Hospital Charity.

This summer activity is a partnership between MyMiltonKeynes and several venues and businesses across CMK, including Xscape, Midsummer Place, centre:mk, MK Theatre, The Hub, 12 th Street and Milton Keynes Council, and has been created in partnership with local businesses Cute Maps and Wikiplaces for Kids and MKFM.

Melanie Beck MBE, who is chief executive at MyMiltonKeynes said: “We want as many people as possible to visit Central Milton Keynes and discover and explore some of the fantastic areas we are so lucky to have on our doorstep.

"The ‘Summer in my City’ campaign continues to reinforce the message that Milton Keynes is a great place to work and play and we can’t wait to enjoy a summer filled with excitement and fun. Good luck to everyone entering, and we hope everyone enjoys exploring our city.”

The maps can be downloaded here . A thousand copies will be printed and can be picked up on a first come first served basis from locations including Leonardo’s Hotel (Reception), centre:mk (Guest Services Desk), MyMiltonKeynes office (outside Midsummer Place), Xscape (outside McDonald’s and at the bottom of the escalators, Midsummer Tap (on the bar), Starbucks (Midsummer Place) and the John Lewis Experience Desk.

Once all of the locations marked on the map have been visited and the answers filled in, completed maps can be submitted to [email protected] (either by scanning the quiz sheet or emailing the answers with full name and contact details included), or posted to Suite 301, Midsummer Place, 417 Saxon Gate East, Central Milton Keynes, MK9 3GB.

All completed and submitted maps will be entered into a draw to win prizes including a £50 centre:mk voucher, tickets to MK Theatre and other prizes donated by city businesses.

The closing date is Wednesday September 6 and winners will be announced on September 11.