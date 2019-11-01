New support service for people with autism in Milton Keynes

A new service to support people over the age of 16 with autism has been launched by council and health bosses.

The Milton Keynes Intergrated Autism Service (MK!AS) covers assessment, diagnosis and post-diagnostic support.

From left: Amanda Griffiths, group head of Adult Services (MKC), Sarah Nickson, service manager of Adult Social Care and Joint Commissioning (MKC) and Sharon Young, registered manager of the Integrated Autism Service (MKC)

Based at the Neath Hill Resource Centre. it will launch in January 2020 and offer psychology, speech and language therapy and occupational therapy alongside social care access.

It has been developed as a jointly-funded service by MK Council and Milton Clinical Commissioning group. and both bodies hope it will improve coordination, support and signposting to existing services whilst offering a more tailored approach for individuals.

According to data from the National Autistic Society, there are approximately 700,000 autistic adults and children in the UK.

Amanda Griffiths, Group Head Adult Services at Milton Keynes Council said: “I’m really excited about this new service which will help more people with autism to access the support they need.

"We want Milton Keynes to be recognised as an autism friendly place to live, work and study – a city of opportunity for everyone.”

Dr Krishna Patel, Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group said: “This service provides a real opportunity for us to better support the residents of Milton Keynes who have autism, using their knowledge and expertise to help us develop this service and meet their needs.”

Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust provides mental health services in the Milton Keynes area.

Lesley Halford, service director for Mental Health Services, said: “We are pleased to be able to support this service.

"We’ve been working collaboratively with all partners and individuals affected to make sure that having a diagnosis of autism doesn’t preclude people from accessing the range of existing services.”