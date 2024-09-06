New technology introduced in Milton Keynes to help reduce falls in older people

Groundbreaking new technology to reduce falls and help people live independently is being rolled out across Milton Keynes.

Funded by NHS England and led by Health Innovation East, GaitSmart technology aims to improve muscle strength, balance, and overall mobility. It uses sensors to test how well people walk without walking aids and provides a tailored exercise programme with interval training to help build strength and balance for those who experience frailty.

Introduced initially as a 12-month pilot, Gaitsmart has been well received by people using the scheme, with people reporting improvements in mobility, confidence and balance after just a few weeks.

Emma Brown, Head of Innovation at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board said: ‘Falls in older people can be life changing. They can lead to a real loss of confidence and fast track them into frailty.

“Our ambition is to help people age well and part of that means using the technology that’s available to us to help people retain their mobility and ultimately - their independence.”

She added: “We are delighted that we can roll this innovative new pilot out across our system and are encouraged by the positive feedback we’ve received and the results we’re seeing.

“We are currently collecting more data and look forward to sharing our final evaluation next year.”