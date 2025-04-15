Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former pub on Caldecotte lake has re-opened its doors this week as an Texas-style smokehouse –complete with dining booths and a cinema room for the kids.

Hickory’s Smokehouse offers an authentic taste of the deep South, letting diners believe they are on the byways of Texas, Louisiana and the BBQ belt.

And, in true American style, they don’t skimp on portions, with huge servings of Memphis ribs, Texas-style brisket and BBQ pulled pork complimented by onions rings literally as big as donuts.

The meat is all smoked low ‘n’ slow in ‘Ole Hickory’ and ‘Southern Pride’ smokers using hickory wood from across the Atlantic.

With an added selection of burgers, subs, steaks, and fajitas, alongside a selection of vegetarian options, the menu has something for everyone-

The company opened its first Hickory’s in Chester 15 years ago and now has restaurants across the North-West, North Wales, Nottingham, Yorkshire and the Midlands.

General Manager Anthony Saiya said: “We are so delighted to be opening in MK. Having grown up and worked in the area, I understand first-hand how friendly and supportive the local community can be. We’ve had such an unbelievable welcome from our neighbours around Caldecotte Lake, and we cannot wait to introduce them to our new home and hopefully convert a whole host of new fans to all things BBQ!”

Authenticity is key and the team visits the Southern States every year for new ideas and inspiration.

The former lakeside Caldecotte pub was closed for several months for the building to be revamped, American style. There is now a relaxed, neighbourhood bar area, where guests are equally welcome to enjoy just drinks or watch sport on the multiple screens, as well as spacious dining areas with cosy booths or larger tables for get-togethers.

A stunning new Lake Room makes the most of the views and comes complete with a fully retractable roof and glass sides, meaning guests can experience al-fresco style dining whatever the weather.

For younger guests there is a special cinema room, specially designed menus and interactive ‘Fro-Co’ (frozen custard) Creation Station.

Outside, there is a series of decked terraces designed for year-round dining and drinking, and even an outdoor bar.

For menu information or to book a table, visit here.