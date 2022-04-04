New Tim Hortons drive-thru opens in Milton Keynes complete with giveaway drinks and donuts

The iconic Canadian brand opened in Westcroft today, two years after launching its first MK site up at Kingston.

The new restaurant and drive-thru will serve customers with its famous coffee, freshly baked donuts and delicious meals from 6am till midnight, seven days a week.

And to celebrate the new Barnsdale Drive site, the first drive-thru and restaurant customer was given free drinks - every day for the whole year.

Tim Hortons donuts

There will also be a month of giveaways, including free drinks and donuts as well as exclusive deals. These promotions will be available to anyone who activates their Tim Hortons digital card, redeemed via scanning a QR code within the store or by visiting here.

The brand’s best-selling items include Timbits®, Iced Capps, Freshly Baked Donuts and Tims® Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons® franchise in the U.K commented on the opening: “After we had such a positive reaction to our first opening in 2020, it’s great to be back in the vibrant town of Milton Keynes for a second launch.

"Nearly 18 months later, we are ready to continue our expansion in the area and respond to such popular demand from the local community.

The Westcroft restaurant opened today