New Towns Taskforce holds first meeting in Milton Keynes as plans announced for the largest post-war housebuilding programme
Under the programme, new towns of more than 10,000 homes are set to be created, as part of plans by the Labour Government to tackle the national housing crisis and create economic growth.
The taskforce is being chaired by Sir Michael Lyons and is set to feature key players from across the planning, infrastructure delivery and urban regeneration industries.
Members of the new taskforce visited Unity Place, and also heard from Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Housing and Planning Minister Matthew Pennycook.
Sir Michael, the chair of the New Towns Taskforce said: ‘We have an important agenda to work through over the next 12 months to ensure that the next generation of new towns deliver the Government’s plans for economic growth and housing ambitions. “I look forward to working with our members to provide the Government with robust recommendations within a year.’