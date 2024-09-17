Members of the New Towns Taskforce visit Unity Place during their first meeting in Milton Keynes

A New Towns Taskforce held its first meeting in Milton Keynes today, where they announced plans for the largest post-war housebuilding programme.

Under the programme, new towns of more than 10,000 homes are set to be created, as part of plans by the Labour Government to tackle the national housing crisis and create economic growth.

The taskforce is being chaired by Sir Michael Lyons and is set to feature key players from across the planning, infrastructure delivery and urban regeneration industries.

Members of the new taskforce visited Unity Place, and also heard from Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Housing and Planning Minister Matthew Pennycook.

The Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner joined the first meeting of the New Towns Task Force, as it met in Milton Keynes, from her offices in Westminster. Picture by Simon Walker / Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Sir Michael, the chair of the New Towns Taskforce said: ‘We have an important agenda to work through over the next 12 months to ensure that the next generation of new towns deliver the Government’s plans for economic growth and housing ambitions. “I look forward to working with our members to provide the Government with robust recommendations within a year.’