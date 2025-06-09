A new train fleet which will take passengers from Milton Keynes into London Euston has officially launched.

The electric Class 730/2 fleet, which features 36 trains of five carriages, is expected to carry millions of passengers in and out of the capital every year.

The fleet, which entered service on Monday June 9, will initially be rolled out between Northampton and London Euston, and will call at stations including Milton Keynes Central, Tring and Watford Junction on route.

Among the features of the new trains are open gangways, charging points at every seat, air conditioning, tables, luggage racks and underfloor heating.

The launch of the new fleet was attended by Milton Keynes Labour MPs Emily Darlington and Chris Curtis.

“I’m so excited to see these new electric trains calling through Milton Keynes Central, with more than double the capacity of the old trains, making travel between our city and London even easier,” said Darlington.

“This investment will make an enormous difference to the many people commuting to and from Milton Keynes every day as well as those using the line for leisure and other purposes,” Curtis added.

The trains will primarily be maintained at London Northwestern Railway (LNR)’s traction maintenance depot in Bletchley, which has undergone an £80 million upgrade to accommodate them.

“These trains will bring more capacity and modern features to the millions of commuters and leisure travellers who use our services to and from London each year,” said LNR managing director Ian McConnell.

“We are excited to bring these new electric trains onto our network from today, with the whole fleet expected to be rolled out by the end of 2026.”

