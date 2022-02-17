New trees planted in Milton Keynes in honour of Her Majesty the Queen today

Five hundred new trees are to be planted in MK to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.

MK Council made the commitment in partnership with local parish and town councils as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy project, which invites people from across the UK to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

With a focus on planting sustainably, The Queen’s Green Canopy will encourage the planting of trees to create a legacy to benefit future generations.

MK Mayor Mohammed Khan helps plant one of the new trees at Shenley Brook End today

Today seven different varieties of trees were planted at Shenley Brook End Recreation Ground, with the help of Milton Keynes mayor, Cllr Mohammed Khan.

The mayor said: ”Planting trees is a brilliant way to help in the fight against climate change, protect our planet and also benefit our wildlife. Milton Keynes is one of the greenest ‘cities’ in the UK.

"There are many benefits from planting trees, it is good for the local environment and it reduces air pollution by absorbing CO2 from the atmosphere, guards against flooding, gives us shade, shelter and makes our minds happier and healthier. Just one single tree provides enough oxygen for four people