New Trick or Treat Map will help make Halloween safe and fun in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes families are signing up to the new Trick or Treat Map, designed to keep families safe in MK this Halloween.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halloween night just got a whole lot simpler. Families in Milton Keynes are signing up to a brand new platform designed to make the tick-or-treating experience safer and more magical.

Trick or Treat Map is free to use and lets households drop a pumpkin pin to be added as a trick-or-treat ‘Stop’. This shows families in the area which homes are taking part in the festivities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stops can be customised with opening timings and treats, and parents can filter categories like allergy-friendly or low-scare homes. This gives families the opportunity to plan more efficient, stress-free routes nearby.

A new trick-or-treat platform allows parents to plan reliable routes nearby. Photo: Trick or Treat Map promo

The mum-of-three behind the platform, Michelle Pearce-Burke, says that the idea was born out of frustration.

The platform is completely free and easy to join

Smart filters allow parents to find homes with vegan, nut-free, toy-based treats and more

Stops can be customised to show what times homes are available to trick-or-treaters and what type of treats are provided

Community moderation keeps the app accurate and safe

“As a mum, I love Halloween, but wandering around with young kids, knocking on random doors and never knowing what to expect, just isn’t practical anymore,” said Michelle.

“I wanted to bring back that old-school neighbourhood spirit, but with a tool that works for modern families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Trick or Treat Map is designed to make Halloween safer for families. Photo: Trick or Treat Map promo

The platform was originally soft-launched last year and is now available across the UK. Plans are also underway to kick-off the platform in the US and Australia too.

Within the tool’s first week of launching, over 5,000 homes across the UK signed up - and it’s only September.

Users can get involved in county-wide competitions for best pumpkins, decorations and more. Winners will be selected through a community vote and exclusive prizes are up for grabs.

Optional upgrades unlock additional areas and premium features.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle continued: “It’s a modern twist on an old tradition. Giving parents peace of mind while keeping the neighbourhood spirit alive.”

Visit the Trick or Treat Map website to sign up for free, plan your route and add your pumpkin pin.