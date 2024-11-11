New very high end designer clothing store opens in former Debenhams at Central Milton Keynes

FLANNELS store bring some designer luxury to Central Milton Keynes

A new designer clothing shop where tee shirts cost up to £500 has opened in part of the former Debenhams store in Midsummer Place shopping centre.

FLANNELS, which advertises itself as “the UK’s home of New Luxury”, sells global names and coveted contemporary labels such as Balenciaga, Off-White, Stone Island, Vivienne Westwood, Represent, BOSS and New Balance.

It opened its doors on Friday, occupying 20,000 sq. ft of the space. The remainder will be taken up by Sports Direct and its other brands including Evans Cycles, GAME and sport clothing specialist USC.

Meanwhile, the entire ground floor is to be transformed into a bowling alley and bar, run by Lane 7. This will be the third bowling alley within less than one square mile in Central Milton Keynes, all run by different companies

FLANNELS will sell a selection of luxury and contemporary menswear, womenswear, and junior apparel, footwear and accessories. .

Men’s tee shirts sell for between £150 and £550, while women’s dresses cost hundreds of pounds.

Lauren Barrie, Group Head of Luxury & Premium at Frasers Group said: “FLANNELS Milton Keynes brings our mission to extend luxury to every corner of the UK to life. Transforming the former Debenhams space into a modern luxury hub, we’re thrilled to be the go-to luxury destination in Milton Keynes, meeting customers' evolving needs with an engaging retail experience.”

Founded in the North of England in 1976, FLANNELS has evolved into a pioneer of new luxury and now has more than 80 stores in the UK and Ireland,