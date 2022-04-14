New video of missing Milton Keynes woman Leah Croucher's beautiful smile and laugh released with special Easter message

The video, taken shortly before she disappeared as she joked with a good friend, shows Leah laughing unguardedly.

It is the first time any of the released images of her have shown her teeth as normally she smiles with a closed mouth for the camera.

And it is hoped the new video will jog someone’s memory and encourage them to come forward with vital information.

In view of the recently-revealed airport sighting of a woman resembling Leah, the Citizen is asking readers to share the video on social media as widely as they can, both in this country and abroad.

Leah vanished without trace while walking to work on the morning of February 15 2019, when she was 19. No clues as to what happened to her have ever been found. Her phone is still missing and her bank account has not been touched.

Her parents John and Claire Croucher said this week: "As another Easter approaches our hearts become heavier, our dread deepens. Eggs have been in the shops for a while now. We can't avoid Easter and pretend it isn't happening.

"We think about how we no longer get to buy three Easter eggs and put some cash or a present inside the box. We will talk about how we used to do it all the time when the three of them were little. . We will talk of past Christmas years, party's, birthdays, holidays. Because those happy times won't be forgotten. Ever.

"We don't live anymore. We're pretending we are every long, painful day. We live in the past. And that is where we will stay until we find out what happened on the 15th February 2019 at 8.36 am to turn off Leah's phone and cause her to vanish into thin air, never to be seen or heard of again."

Anyone with any information about Leah, no matter how trivial it may seem, should visit a police station, report online or call 101, quoting 43190049929 or Operation Dawlish.