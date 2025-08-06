New Vietnamese restaurant opens in the heart of Milton Keynes - and pledges become a 'buzzing' nightlife music venue
Ha-noi is now officially open at Savoy Crescent, 12th Street, CMK, pledging a dining experience that blends authentic Vietnamese cuisine with “vibrant cocktail culture”.
With a menu that celebrates traditional flavours and modern twists, guests can enjoy everything from fresh pho and bánh mì to sizzling street food dishes—paired with handcrafted cocktails that take your tastebuds on a journey across Southeast Asia.
A spokesperson said: “Ha-noi is not just about the food—it’s about the experience. Every Friday and Saturday night, the venue transforms into a buzzing hotspot with live DJ nights curated by Poka Entertainment, making it the go-to destination for nightlife and dining in one.”
The restaurant is open daily from 12 noon until late and will welcome welcome food lovers, cocktail connoisseurs, and weekend partygoers alike.