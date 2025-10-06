New vision for Milton Keynes’ Campbell park unveiled with number of homes reduced to 306

A new vision for Milton Keynes’ Campbell park has been revealed, with the number of homes being reduced to 306 and buildings limited to six storeys.

The new planning application for Campbell Park was submitted by joint venture partners, Urban Splash and Glenbrook.

The partners reworked their previous application, which was refused in 2024.

They consulted with local residents and stakeholders, evolving the designs to create a scheme that they describe as landscape-led, visually striking, and lower in scale, with all buildings now limited to six storeys.

Revised plans for new developments in Campbell Park, Milton Keynes. Photo: Urban Splash and Glenbrook

In response to concerns about height and its effect on the local communities, the amount of homes being built has been reduced to 306 — down from the original 397.

The five buildings have been changed from a maximum of 12 storeys high, to all being six storeys. The designs were produced by award winning architects, Howells.

Nathan Cornish, Director at Urban Splash, said: "We are really excited by this revised scheme. It remains true to our vision of producing a striking design dominated by landscape. We have listened to the concerns of the community and our scheme is better as a result of these consultations "

The partners claim that the new density is well within the density thresholds set out in the MK City Plan 2050.

Sunny Johal of Glenbrook added: "Our ambition is assured: to deliver Milton Keynes’ most exciting new neighbourhood in partnership with MKDP, the City Council, and local stakeholders. By working collaboratively, we can create a vibrant human scale quarter that will enrich Campbell Park and meet the needs of the wider city."

The partners say that the application aligns well with the government's recent decision to designate Milton Keynes as a 'Renewed Town.'

Adding that the new phase of development will support visions to revitalise the city centre, enhance travel networks, and deliver the high-quality housing required for its future growth.

You can view this and other planning applications from your area on the Public Notice Portal.