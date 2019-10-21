New wagamama in Milton Keynes offers 'year's worth of food' to someone who can crack Bletchley Park-themed code

The new wagamama restaurant in Milton Keynes has teamed up with home of the Codebreakers, Bletchley Park, to give away 'wagamama for a year' to someone who can crack its code.

wagamama is now open at MK1 Shopping and Leisure park in Bletchley, making it the third wagamama in the Milton Keynes area.

wagamama in Bletchley

Bletchley is famously home to Bletchley Park, home of the codebreakers who helped topple Hitler in the Second World War.

Now the modern-day code breaker team at Bletchley Park have created a new unique puzzle for wagamama guests to solve for the chance to win wagamama for a year as well as a family season ticket for Bletchley Park.

Until October 31st guests at wagamama need to solve the puzzle which is on their placemat for the chance to win.

Kate Dell, regional marketing manager said they wanted to find a way to celebrate the history of the area.

Bletchley Park, home of the codebreakers

"We are so grateful to Bletchley Park for creating a totally unique puzzle for us, we can’t wait to see how many people manage to crack the code."

Kat Harper, head of communications at Bletchley Park, said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with the local community to support businesses opening in the area. We want everyone to enjoy some great brain teaser fun inspired by our heritage right on their doorstep.”

Terms and conditions

To enter, visit wagamama Bletchley and submit your answer to the Bletchley Park puzzle shown in restaurant | the answer form must be completed fully and dropped into the ballot box | competition starts 3 october and ends at 10pm 31 october 2019 | an entry with the correct answer will be selected at random | an independent judge is responsible for selecting the winner | the winner will receive a years worth of wagamama as an e-gift card which equals £350, only valid at wagamama Bletchley as well as a family season ticket at Bletchley Park | no cash value equivalent will be offered | no change will be given if total £350 gift card is not redeemed | wagamama reserve the right to withdraw the competition at

The special Bletchley Park placemats

Any time | the competition is open to residents in the UK only | you are required to provide your email address and contact number to enable wagamama to contact you should you win the competition | if you are under 16 years old please provide a parent/guardian email address and contact number - this data will not be used to contact you after the competition or for any marketing emails | the name and county/town of the winner will be available for one month after the competition closing date. If you wish to find out the identity of the chosen winner(s) please send a stamped addressed envelope to: winners, wagamama, 3rd floor, 76 wardour street, london W1F 0UR