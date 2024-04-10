New Wallace and Gromit themed escape rooms to open at Milton Keynes city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three new Wallace and Gromit themed escape rooms are to open this month at the city centre.

The idea comes from Locked In A Room, which already runs eight escape rooms in the Theatre District.

Wallace & Gromit: A Grand Way Out will open on April 22. There will be three identical rooms allowing up to 15 players to race head to head against each other in an attempt to help Wallace locate the forgotten code to his workshop.

The concept was launched in collaboration with Wallace and Gromit producers Aardman in Bristol in 2022 and has been a major success. The rooms focus on a mix of the films A Grand Day Out, The Wrong Trousers and A Close Shave to encompass many nostalgic moments from the Aardman series.

Each escape room allows up to 15 players to compete.

A Locked In A Room spokesperson said: "With little over an hour until the village science fete, and eager to show off his new invention, Wallace has forgotten the code to his workshop. With the help of Gromit, players will don the Memory-O-Matic helmet and take a trip down memory lane to help him remember it – before it’s too late!"

The Wallace and Gromit cartoon characters, created by filmmaker and animator Nick Park, have been a favourite for decades and have been described as positive icons of British culture and British people.