The Milton Keynes Christian Centre is launching a new warm space facility for people struggling to heat their homes.

The Oldbrook centre is opening up its on-site coffee shop ever Monday and Friday to provide a free and cosy space.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be hot soup, hot drinks and board games for people to enjoy.

Milton Keynes Christian Centre is on Oldbrook

The warm space initiative starts next Monday, February 6, from 10am to 3pm and will run throughout the colder months.

Arlene Peters, Community and Network Coordinator, said: “We understand that during the colder months, many people in our community may feel isolated and in need of a warm and friendly space.

"With our 'Warm Space' initiative, we hope to provide just that - a place for people to come together, enjoy soup, a hot drink, and feel a sense of community and belonging."

.This initiative is being launched in partnership with New Day and Campbell Park Parish Council, and the church is looking for volunteers to help support the effort.

Residents who are interested in volunteering at the 'Warm Space' can find more information on the church's website here or by emailing [email protected].

Milton Keynes Christian Centre is committed to making a positive impact in the community. It is also running free family-friendly events and activities during this month’s half term to help people with children.

Advertisement

Advertisement