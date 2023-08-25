New water safety measures to be unveiled at Blue Lagoon near Milton Keynes

A Community Safety Day is being at the Blue Lagoon in Bletchley today (25/8)

A community safety day is being held at the Blue Lagoon nature reserve in Bletchley for residents to learn about water safety and upgrades to the area.

It’s being held from 1pm-4pm today (25/8) with Thames Valley Police, Bucks Fire & Rescue Service and Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council on hand to answer questions and introduce new safety measures at the Blue Lagoon.

Recent improvements include new CCTV cameras, litter bins and regular security patrols.

MK City Council has been working with partners to introduce the upgrades to tackle reports of fires and criminal damage to fences around the lake and create a more welcoming environment for visitors.

Police have, in the past, investigated reports of anti-social behaviour and arson at the nature reserve, which is located between Newton Leys and the Lakes Estate.

People also swam in the lake without supervision, with concerns raised about individuals being unaware of the dangers hidden beneath the waters.

A spokesman for the Local Neighbourhood Policing Team (Central Bletchley and Fenny Stratford) said: “There have been recent reports of fires and criminal damage to fences around the lake. This continues to be an area requiring attention.”

Bucks & Fire Rescue Service will be demonstrating how to use the newly installed throw lines on the day.