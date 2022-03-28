Watersports start on Friday April 1 at Willen Lake

Over the winter months, the team at Willen Lake have been working hard to create a packed program of activity including everything from paddleboards to pedalos.

The new programme opens for the season of April 1 and offers courses and clubs for children over the age of eight and adults of any age.

The lake’s sheltered waters are a great place to experience kayaking or paddleboarding and whether you’re a complete novice or an experienced pro there’s something for you, say the watersports team.

There are 90-minute Discover Sessions, designed for those who are new to the sport, who want to try it for the first time and for those want to hone their skills a little further. The Paddlesports clubs and awards are created for those who are more experienced and want to regularly get out onto the water or complete

qualifications.

Willen Lake is also home to a dedicated Wakeboarding Centre, with a 750-metre cable-tow course and a variety of challenging jumps. They have an expert team of

experienced instructors who are on hand to coach those who want to get into this exciting sport.

If you’ve never tried Wakeboarding before then it’s recommended you start out by attending either a Discover Wake or Kneeboarding session to help build your skills and confidence.

Willen Lake is also a great place to practice if you own a Paddleboard, Sit-on-top Kayak, Canoe or Windsurfing board. From April, you’ll have the opportunity to launch

your own craft onto Willen Lake from £15 per craft per day.

Plus, new for 2022, Willen Lake have just introduced a season launch pass, which offers unlimited launches throughout the season. It’s again recommended for both the day and season pass booking online in advance.

Pedalos, paddle boards, canoes and kayaks can be hired from the new Watersports Centre at the lake from between 11am to 5pm on weekends, Bank Holidays and throughout school holidays.