Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The website has been launched by the MyMilton Keynes (My MK) Business Improvement District and is described as a “digital gateway to the City Centre.”

It includes information about the latest events, places to shop and eat, and details to help visitors plan a day out in the city.

Other features include a business directory, an interactive map that allows visitors to find key locations, and a day planner to help organise trips and build itineraries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MyMK appointed design agency evensix to deliver the “exciting and ambitious project” of building the website.

The MYMK website

MyMK chief executive Jill Farnsworth said: “Milton Keynes City Centre has been its own best kept secret for too long.

“Well known for being a top retail destination, we’re now lifting the lid and shouting loudly and proudly about all the reasons we love it here.

“We’ve got everything from indoor sky diving, skiing and golf, to trampolining and ice skating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are great bars, cafes and restaurants and even a first-class theatre showing popular West End shows - and that’s just in the City Centre itself.

“By launching this website we’re giving those that work here, that live here and that travel in from outside the area, the information they need to get the most out of our vibrant and exciting City Centre.”

Pete Cockram, design lead at evensix added: “We were thrilled to collaborate with the MyMK team to bring their vision to life, and are excited to see how the people of Milton Keynes and beyond respond to it.”