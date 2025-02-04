New What's On guide is published for hundreds of events planned in Milton Keynes parks this year

The Parks Trust has this week published its What's On guide for 2025

The Parks Trust has this week published its jam-pakced guide to all the events planned in city parks and green spaces this year.

And they are inviting people to pick up a can pick up a copy of the guide from a number of outlets across the city.

It covers both regular and one-off events happening across the parks from March to December. As well as many of the familiar favourites, there are new events being introduced throughout the year, some of which have been made even more accessible for visitors with additional needs.

Particularly noteworthy events are the Great Linford Heritage Celebration in September, which is held every other year, and the Moth Night in May, which has been brought back by popular demand by the Parks Trust Outdoor Learning Team.

The 45th anniversary of the Peace Pagoda takes place in June, the IF: Milton Keynes International Festival is happening this year with lots of exciting art installations and performances, and Inclusive Strolls are new for this year, meaning more people can enjoy their local parks and green spaces.

Julie Dawes, who is Community and Engagement Manager at The Parks Trust said: “We are delighted to introduce this year's What’s On guide, packed with exciting events planned for MK parks. We know many people eagerly anticipate this guide each year, and we hope you enjoy browsing through it and planning your activities.”

She added: “Don’t miss out on all the activities and events on offer across Milton Keynes this year. Look out for your copy in local media outlets or visit the Parks Trust office at Campbell Park to pick one up.”