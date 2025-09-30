New wildlife help network launches to plug the gap for animals in need in Milton Keynes

A new volunteer-led network has been launched to support garden birds, foxes, deer, seabirds and birds of prey in need of help in MK.

Milton Keynes Swan Rescue (MKSR) has long been the lifeline for swans and waterfowl across the city, responding to hundreds of calls each year.

But behind the scenes, there is a growing crisis in that there is almost no support available locally for other types of wildlife in need.

Although calls mostly relate to garden birds, MKSR has also been asked for help with foxes, deer, seabirds and various birds of prey.

Despite the non-profit group being at capacity handling waterfowl incidents and making it clear it can only respond to swans and waterfowl, desperate members of the public still turn to them as a last resort.

"With so few wildlife rescues operating in Milton Keynes, people often have nowhere else to go,” said MKSW spokesperson,

“MKSR’s dedicated team of volunteers are already stretched to the limit, many balancing full-time jobs alongside their rescue work. The group simply cannot expand its remit without risking the specialist support it provides for swans and waterfowl. Yet the need for wider wildlife help is undeniable,” they added.

“Small animals can often be taken directly to a local vet – anyone can do this – but for larger casualties, or for people unable to travel, the gap in support is stark. That is why a new initiative, the Milton Keynes Wildlife Network (MKWN), has been launched.”

The MKWN is completely separate to MKSR. MKSR will continue to focus solely on swans and waterfowl as the contracted rescue for both Milton Keynes City Council (MKCC) and The Parks Trust, while the new network is aimed at supporting other types of wildlife.

The MKWN is in its early stages, bringing together two vital groups: casualties of wildlife in desperate need, and kind-hearted volunteers able to offer transport or rehabilitation. By connecting those who find injured wildlife with those who can help, the network hopes to ensure fewer animals are left suffering.

The MKSR spokesperson said: “People call us about everything from hedgehogs and pigeons to foxes, deer, seabirds and birds of prey. It shows how desperate the situation is, because they know we can only deal with swans. Our volunteers are already giving up their evenings, weekends and holidays to keep up with waterfowl rescues. The MKWN is about trying to bridge that gap, bringing local people together to give wildlife in Milton Keynes a fighting chance.”

The Milton Keynes Wildlife Network is hosted on WhatsApp, with a Facebook page set up alongside it where members of the public can find details on how to join.

They are currently appealing for volunteers, said the spokesperson.

" if you’re able to help with collection or transport of casualties, fostering or rehabilitation of smaller wildlife, or even just giving concerned members of the public advice on where they can turn – please join the MKWN. Together, we can ensure more wildlife in Milton Keynes gets the help it desperately needs,”

For more information, visit the Milton Keynes Wildlife Network on Facebook here.