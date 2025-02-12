New yellow buses brighten up the streets of Milton Keynes as part of new 'loop' service

The first of the new ‘loop’ service yellow buses was launched on the streets of MK yesterday (Tuesday).

Arriva began the new service last month, using the normal blue buses but they plan to now introduce the distinctive bright yellow vehicles.

The company’s Network Manager Matt King promised the buses would be “bringing sunshine” to bus users all over the city.

He said: “Yesterday, we welcomed the first of our loop branded vehicles onto Milton Keynes' streets. You can't miss them.”

Loop represents the most significant expansion to the city’s transport network in over five years, and runs in a circular route in both clockwise and anticlockwise directions on a fixed-line route.

Designed to connect communities “like never before”, it allows seamless travel across more of the city without the need to change buses.

The buses will run up to every hour, six days per week from early until late. And the destinations include:

• Oakgrove • Kingston • Woburn Sands and Bow Brickhill • Caldecotte • The Open University • MK Hospital and Stadium MK • Bletchley • Furzton • Westcroft • Shenley Wood • Milton Keynes city centre

An Arriva spokesperson said: “Our new route delivers lots of great connections around the south of the city, linking rural and urban communities with popular shopping, leisure, healthcare and education destinations."

They added: "Our new route serves rail stations at Milton Keynes Central, Woburn Sands, Bow Brickhill and Bletchley – meaning that you can connect to fast trains to London, as well as other destinations in the region, without paying expensive parking fees. We’ll drop you right outside each station entrance.

The route is the result of extensive collaboration with the Milton Keynes Bus Partnership, as well as feedback from residents. By analysing data from the popular MK Connect service, Arriva and the Bus Partnership identified key travel patterns and created the fixed-line service, tailored to the community.

It links up with core bus corridors at key interchange points, offering bus-to-bus connectivity to all routes in the Arriva Milton Keynes network and making it easier to make local journeys or travel further afield to Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable, Luton and Aylesbury.

View the Loop timetable here and download the Loop network map here.