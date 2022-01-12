New 'Youth Mayor' could be appointed to represent the young people of Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes is set to have a second mayor - specifically to represent the young people of Milton Keynes.

The elected youngster would attend civic events and accompany the older Mayor, Cllr Mohammed Khan, on some of his engagements.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Leo Montague will bring a motion to MK Council next week, encouraging the authority to create a new Youth Mayor role.

Members of the Milton Keynes Youth Cabinet

The motion also looks at the possibility of creating a councillor role of Youth Democracy Champion, so that the youth democracy agenda remains at the forefront of the Council.

Cllr Montague said: “I was a member of the Youth Cabinet whilst I was at school, so I have first-hand experience in how vital it is in not only engaging the younger generation with politics and democracy, but also helping shape the future of Milton Keynes.”

“I’m also a father of two, and I know how important it is that we support the democratic process for our children’s futures.”

Liberal Democrat Councillor Marie Bradburn will second the motion: She said: “The Youth Cabinet have done excellent work in recent years, and it is crucial they’re supported by the Council and elected members.”

The young mayor would accompany the city's older Mayor, Cllr Mohammed Khan

Councillor Zoe Nolan, Labour's Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “Elections are a key pillar of our democracy, and this should continue to be reflected in the Youth Cabinet.”

“Holding elections is an excellent way to engage young people in local democracy and politics; they’re the future of our city and country, and we need to be doing everything we can to engage them in the processes that are at the forefront of our democracy.”

Milton Keynes Youth Cabinet (YCAB) enables young people to use their energy and passion to change Milton Keynes for the better. It provides opportunities for 11 to18-year-olds to use their voice in creative ways to bring about social change.

The Cabinet has 36 elected members, who are voted in by young people for a two-year term of office. Elections are held every two years in schools and colleges across Milton Keynes and anyone aged 11 to 18 can get involved.

In 2019, over 14,000 local young people voted in the elections to choose the issue they wanted to see changed in MK.

MK YCAB members organise events and projects, run campaigns and influence decision-makers on the issues which matter most to young people. Members meet monthly in the Chambers in Milton Keynes Council’s Civic Offices to discuss plans together with councillors and during the weekday evenings to work on the campaigns and projects