The first tenants have started moving in to a development of brand new council-built homes on Conniburrow.

The 18 two-bedroom apartments have been built on Coltsfoot Place specifically for lower cost council rent.

They are described as spacious and highly energy efficient, with photovoltaic roofing that generates electricity through solar panels.

Residents also have access to a large car park with electric vehicle charging points.

The flats, built with the highest quality energy efficient materials, are part of the MK City Council’s biggest and greenest council house building programme in a generation.

Cllr Emily Darlington, Cabinet member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Community, paid a visit to one of the first tenants, a young mum called Rachel who had previously been living in temporary accommodation. You can see a video of her visit here

The councillor said: “A new council home is a new start in life for those that need it. That is why we are building more council homes and making sure they are green for the environment and to reduce our tenants' bills.

Cllr Emily Darlington visits Rachel in her brand new council apartment

“As Rachel says, it brings hope and a chance to build memories in a real home. There is a real need for affordable housing across MK and new council homes is part of the solution.”

Early this year the council completed four more homes on Conniburrow and moved tenants in.