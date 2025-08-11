Newport Pagnell Baptist Church want to provide wider range of facilities as expansion plans submitted

Newport Pagnell Baptist Church is set to provide a wider range of facilities after a planning application was submitted for a proposed development at the site.

The application was made to Milton Keynes City Council by Mr Michael Chu last month.

It requests permission to extend the existing church building at its home at Lovat Hall to continue in the same use but provide a wider range of community facilities.

The Baptist Church hosts two services on Sundays, with an early reflective service at 9.30am followed by a later service at 11am which is described on its website as a gathering for all the family.

Between the two services, tea and coffee are served.

On the first Sunday of each month, a single family service is held at 10.30am, with coffee and pastries served beforehand from 10am.

The church also hosts regular groups including action sport for the over-50s on Monday afternoons and Zumba fitness and badminton on Wednesday evenings.

Lovat Hall first opened as a council-run recreation centre in 1973, and as well as being home to the Baptist Church, it is also run as a not-for-profit community centre and sports hall.

The building is open to 30 regular user groups, and is visited by more than 1,200 people every week.

The church’s website says the building is aging and in need of extensive repairs and modernisation to ensure that it can continue to be used and enjoyed.

A working group set up to progress the project developed what was described as a multi-phase approach, for which full planning permission was previously granted.

This approach originally consisted of four phases - the redevelopment of the 1940s-built section at the rear of the building, an extension off this to build a dedicated children’s space, the addition of new meeting rooms above existing offices and the redevelopment of the main hall.

The coronavirus pandemic delayed the project and twice since identical reapplications were submitted, with these both rejected by Milton Keynes City Council.

In the summer of 2024, work to refurbish the main hall went ahead, which focused on repairing the leaky roof and providing the building with better insulation.

Additional work to improve the building’s energy efficiency was completed earlier this year, with the latest application now for a two-storey redevelopment at the rear of the site.

The next stage of redevelopment is planned for 2026 and is set to focus on rebuilding the 1940s part of the building at the rear of the site, which currently houses the smaller hall, kitchen, chapel, plant room and storage.

The Citizen has approached the Newport Pagnell Baptist Church for a comment on the application.

