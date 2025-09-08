Newport Pagnell man with same rare heart condition that claimed the life of his 16-year-old son takes on cycle challenge

A man from Newport Pagnell living with the same heart condition that claimed the life of his teenage son is preparing to take on an off-road cycling challenge to raise money for charity.

Karl Digby, 41, has a rare heart condition called cardiomyopathy (DCM). The disease weakens the heart muscle, making it harder for the organ to pump blood around the body.

Karl was unaware that he had the condition until his early 20s, when his father was diagnosed in 2006. But it wasn’t until 2016 that Karl first began experiencing symptoms himself, collapsing during a game of football.

Later that year, he was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD)—a small device that delivers an electric shock to the heart if it goes into a dangerously fast, abnormal heart rhythm.

Karl Digby is taking part in a charity bike ride challenge after loosing his 16-year-old son to a rare heart condition that he also has. Photo: British Heart Foundation

Tragedy struck in June 2021, when Karl’s 16-year-old son, Keaton, passed away from the same condition after spending several months in hospital.

Karl said: “I never wanted to believe things were that bad, even up to the day he died. Keaton was a real personality—funny, kind, and caring. He’d give you a hug out of nowhere.

“No one prepares you to lose your son. If he were alive, he’d be 20 now. There are all these milestones in his life I’ll never get to see, and I often wonder about the person he would have become. You just try to hold on to the good memories and not dwell on the bad ones.”

Despite the devastating impact DCM has had on his family, Karl remains hopeful.

“Life has hurdles and barriers, but you just have to jump over them,” he said.

“I know I’ve got a serious heart condition, but I don’t want that to define me. I try to live as normal a life as possible and make a positive impact on people’s lives wherever I can.”

Karl is taking on the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) London to Brighton Off-Road Bike Ride on September 20, and has set up a charity JustGiving campaign. He will join 2,000 riders in tackling trails, tracks and steep climbs.

“I feel a strong connection to the BHF’s work,” Karl said. “They’re searching for better treatments and a way forward for people with this condition. By taking part in this ride, I hope to contribute to that mission.”

DCM affects around 1 in 250 people in the UK. For many, the cause is unknown. In others, it runs in families and is linked to genetic changes that increase vulnerability to the condition. The BHF is funding a new project called CureHeart, which aims to develop a cure for inherited heart muscle diseases like DCM.

Kirstie Guildford, Events Manager at the BHF, said: “Karl’s story is incredibly moving. It shows how heart conditions can affect a family across different generations.

“Stories like his inspire our work, but without donations from the public we would not be able to fund hundreds of top scientists across the UK to discover ways to prevent, treat, and ultimately cure heart conditions.”

You can find out more and support Karl’s fundraising campaign here.