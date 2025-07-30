A mural of Leah Williamson in Newport Pagnell has been updated following the Lionesses successful defence of their Women’s European Championship title in Switzerland.

The mural was painted by street art company MurWalls on a building belonging to Farm Garages in 2022, after the Lionesses won the European Championship title on home soil.

The phrases ‘history maker’, ‘double European champion’ and ‘so nice she lifted it twice’ were added to the mural.

The artist who updated the work, known as Mr Meana told the BBC: "The first England captain to lift a major trophy twice, and to do it overseas, kind of speaks for itself really.

The Leah Williamson mural, pictured here after being repainted in 2023, has now been updated following the Lionesses retaining their European Championship title

"Just talking to the local people, you hear how much it means to them and how much she means to them, and it's just a beautiful thing to be a part of."

In May 2023, part of the mural was painted over in white by an unknown person, with locals raising £1,000 to have it repainted.

Williamson has enjoyed a whirlwind couple of days since the victory, with the squad taking part in a reception at Downing Street on Monday July 28 and then a parade on The Mall on Tuesday July 29, in front of 65,000 people.

Speaking on stage during the parade Williamson said: "I have been crying all the way down The Mall. This is unbelievable.

"This is probably one of the best things we have ever been part of, so thank you for coming out.

"There are lots of ways to win a football match and we repeatedly did it the hard way, but I think you can see how much we care about playing for England.

"2022 was a fairytale, but this feels really hard-earned and we are very proud of ourselves.

"My message is that everything we do, obviously we do it for us and our team, but we do it for the country and we do it for young girls.

"This job never existed 30, 40 years ago and we are making history with every single step. Thank you so much for being with us and stay with us - this story is not done yet."

