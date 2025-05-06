Next generation mobile network lands in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents and businesses in Milton Keynes are among the first in the UK to benefit from EE’s roll-out of its next generation 5G standalone (5G SA) network

5G SA is the UK’s most reliable mobile technology, and the roll-out will give customers improved network performance as they go about their daily lives — whether streaming, online gaming, working remotely, or accessing local services online.

EE, part of BT Group, now provides near uninterrupted 5G SA coverage across the city enabling smoother video calls and livestreaming, even in congested areas and at the busiest times.

As well as bringing immediate benefits to consumers, 5G SA also provides new capabilities for businesses and will support innovation across the city.

Milton Keynes will be leading the way in mobile technology

One of its first uses being explored is connectivity to the autonomous shuttle services which will soon start operating in the city centre.

“Getting this kind of infrastructure in place early is exactly what we need to grow our economy and attract investment.

Cabinet member for Planning and Placemaking, Cllr Shanika Mahendran, said: “For local people, it means better connectivity, smarter public services and even more opportunities for businesses to innovate and expand right here in Milton Keynes. It’s a great example of how Milton Keynes’ international reputation as a Smart City is improving life for people and businesses in the city.”

Businesses and residents across Milton Keynes are able to make use of the new network with an EE or BT 5G Standalone plan.

Professor Sultan Mahmud, BT’s Director of Health and Communities, said: “Connectivity is increasingly at the heart of what communities need and expect from their towns, cities and villages. “This is not just about creating a faster and more reliable mobile experience but improving the way services are provided and equipping local authorities with the foundations they need to innovate and deliver for their residents. “The arrival of EE’s 5G Standalone network in Milton Keynes is a great milestone for the city, which can help underpin Milton Keynes’ smart city ambitions for years to come.”

SA operates with a completely independent and cloud-native 5G core. This allows for a more optimized and flexible 5G experience, unlocking benefits like enhanced network slicing, lower latency, and higher data speeds.